Focus On Results, Not Tasks

Iyka Enterprises, Inc., is a Big-Data management and analytics solution provider company. Iyka focuses on providing the most advanced data solutions and services to meet the needs of next generation businesses. CEO and President Poonam Gupta says the one way to keep her company competitive is by customer engagement. Human resource is the biggest value in order for your company to grow. Gupta says that you keep focused on your goals rather than your tasks. What’s one of the challenge’s that Gupta has faced in her career? Click play to find out.

