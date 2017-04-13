Engage With Your Customers and Find Out Their Needs

Norman Distribution is a full-service wholesale food, beverage and snack distribution company primarily serving independent specialty retailers, large supermarkets, convenience stores and on-premise accounts in the greater Chicago area and surrounding states. As a direct-store-delivery distributor, it incorporates an “on the shelf, off the shelf” business model linking efficient supply-chain logistics and effectual marketing strategies to increase velocity and turns off the shelf for the stores it services. President Ryan Meczyk knows that when you first start out you can’t always hit that grand slam, but rather start with a single and take your time around the bases. Meczyk and his team focus on customer service and the needs of the customers. With good relationships and a good reputation, it has been a key success for their business. Why does Meczyk say to eliminate failure for an aspiring entrepreneur? Find out.

