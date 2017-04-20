Brand New Technology Is a Double-Edged Sword

LEMKO is a premier communications software company that provides a complete mobile network at the cell site (RAN), distributing the core intelligence to the edge of the network and creating a reliable, flat IP architecture for mobile computing. Its next-generation technology eliminates costly backhaul, lowers data latency and delivers the industry’s network vision for 4G cellular. Bo Pyskir, president and owner, knows that starting a business and running your own company can be a lot of hard work, but you have to remember that what you are doing is meaningful and important. Pyskir knows that developing a brand new technology is like a double-edged sword; it allows a breakthrough, but with the breakthrough comes change and not everyone can be accepting of that. What’s one piece of advice that Pyskir could leave you? Click play to find out.

