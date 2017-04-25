To Be Successful, You Must Pursue Learning Relentlessly

Ergoseal is an industry-leading mechanical seal provider to OEMs in the pump, compressor and blower production industries. With a focus on specialty designs for a variety of industrial applications, it continues to successfully blend the beneficial attributes of mechanical face and non-contacting seal types for our customers. CEO and President Tom Hilaris knows that in order to be successful you have to be committed to learning and have a relentless pursuit to do so. Since high school, Hilaris has learned that no matter what you do in your life, be the best. What’s the biggest challenge that Hilaris has faced in his career? Click play to find out.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

