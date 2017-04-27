Your Plan for Your Business Is Going to Change -- and That's OK

PeopleFoundry’s mission is to fix the recruitment process. Founder and CEO Michelle Joseph knows that understanding why things happen can help make a company become successful. Joseph knows that plans can change, and when you come to the table with one idea you could leave with a different one. What’s one strategy that Joseph uses to keep her and her team focused? Click play to find out.

