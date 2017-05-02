There Is No Such Thing as 'No'

Chicago Scholars is a one-of-a-kind seven-year mentoring and leadership development program equipping many of Chicago’s brightest and most driven students from under-resourced communities with the tools and mindsets they need to realize their college-to-career dreams. President and CEO Dominique Jordan Turner has realized throughout her career that there is always a path to "yes." Turner explains that giving feedback can help you grow as a leader. What is something that Turner and her team pursues relentlessly on a daily bases? Click play to find out.

