Behind the Scenes With Jordan Peele, Russell Simmons and Rachael Ray

Russell Simmons

Jordan Peele

Rachael Ray

Russell Simmons, who co-founded hip-hop music label Def Jam Recordings, explains how he got into entrepreneurship for all the wrong reasons. Jordan Peele, whose hit film Get Out currently boasts a 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, talks about his inspiration for the film. Then, chef and TV personality Rachael Ray breaks down how she got her start.

Watch the new episodes Sundays on REELZ at 8am