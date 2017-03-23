Success

Behind the Scenes With Jordan Peele, Russell Simmons and Rachael Ray

Entrepreneur sits down with a couple of media superstars who have created empires, one who might be making one now and more.
Entrepreneur TV focuses on entrepreneurs, startups and stars who have created their own products or launched their own businesses. You'll learn success secrets from celebrities, productivity hacks from billionaires and more. 

On the ninth episode of Entrepreneur TV, learn from stars like:

  • Russell Simmons
  • Jordan Peele
  • Rachael Ray

Russell Simmons, who co-founded hip-hop music label Def Jam Recordings, explains how he got into entrepreneurship for all the wrong reasons. Jordan Peele, whose hit film Get Out currently boasts a 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, talks about his inspiration for the film. Then, chef and TV personality Rachael Ray breaks down how she got her start.

To learn more, click play. 

Watch the new episodes Sundays on REELZ at 8am and catch up previous episodes here.

