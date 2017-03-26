The CEO of FUBU Started Selling Pencils When He Was 6 Years Old

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Daymond John, CEO and founder of FUBU, who talks about how his childhood shaped him into the massively successful businessman he is today.

"I look at a little, young Daymond John -- was he always going to be an entrepreneur? Absolutely," John says. "I had so many jobs, from selling pencils at six years old to being an apprentice electrician . . . I always wanted to be one step away from the money."

Watch the video to learn more about John's background and his greatest strength.

Related: How to Build Your Brand as a Subject Matter Expert

Watch more great interviews on Business Rockstar's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.