Making Medicine and Managing People: How a Chemist Became a Business Owner

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon interviews Jim Creagan, president of Randob Labs (a New York-based pharmaceutical company) to talk about Creagan's greatest strengths and weaknesses and what it was like transitioning from his job as a chemist to becoming a business owner.

To learn more, click play.

Watch more videos from Hard Money Bankers on their YouTube channel here.

Related: Quiz: What's the Best Business Advice You've Ever Received?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.