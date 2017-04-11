Inspiring Your Team

From the Brink of Bankruptcy to Growing a Billion-Dollar Business

Mark Moses shares his business and life lessons on how to think big, build amazing teams, create company culture and overcome adversity.
On this episode of Business & Burgers, Alan Taylor and Scott Duffy take us back to the award-winning Muldoon's Dublin Pub in Newport Beach, Calif., and share a mouthwatering burger with uber entrepreneur, billion-dollar business builder and Ironman triathlete Mark Moses.

From riding an elephant into a sales meeting, hiring a marching band to pump up his team and going from the brink of bankruptcy to building a billion-dollar business, Moses shares his business and life lessons on how to think big, build amazing teams, create company culture and overcome adversity. 

