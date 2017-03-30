10 Types of Live Videos You Can Make Right Now

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri discusses 10 different types of live content you can use for your website, blog or social media presence. With so many ways to use live video, from upcycling written or non-video content to giving your audience a peek behind the scenes to question-and-answer segments, there's no reason your video strategy should be overly predictable or one-dimensional.

Watch more YouTube videos from Salma Jafri on her channel.

Related: Content Marketing Tips: How to Use Live Video to Build Your Brand

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.