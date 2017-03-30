CEO: When Job Hunting, Money Should Be Your Last Consideration

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott sits down with Rebel Mouse CEO and founder Paul Berry, who explains why his best advice is to think about money last when choosing which jobs to pursue. Instead, you should focus on individual growth. Where will you learn the most? Where will your talents and work be most appreciated?

By answering these questions, you can have a better idea about where you'll be happiest in the long run.

To learn more about Berry's philosophy and how he has used it in his own life, click play.

Watch the full interview on YouTube.

See more episodes on Behind the Brand's YouTube channel.

Related: Don't Let Your Best Employees Get Away With Causing Drama

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and coming soon to Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.