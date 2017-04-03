Make This Awesome Office Space an Inspiration for Your Company

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars explores the office space of Phenomenon, a marketing agency located just outside of Los Angeles. Phenomenon President Dulari Amin gives a quick tour, explaining the importance of office security (and why that led the company to rent the entire 28th floor of the building), collaboration and diversity of ideas.

The rest of the Phenomenon staff talks about their business model -- namely, how to tap into an underexplored-but-important area of human interaction.

Watch the video to learn more about how Phenomenon tries to accomplish this and how its office space helps them do it.

