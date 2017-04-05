Should You Put Your Periscope Live Video on Facebook?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri discusses the one question she gets from smart content creators more often than any other: Can I repurpose my live content for other platforms?

The answer, of course, is that it's always a good thing to get the most out of your content and repurposing content is a great way to do so. However, the same video that works on Periscope shouldn't just be copied and pasted onto Facebook or YouTube -- you should put some real thought into how you adapt the videos and make them more consumable for each corresponding platform.

Watch the video to learn how Jafri adapts her videos and how that makes her content more engaging for an audience.

