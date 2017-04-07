How to Run Successful 3-Day Retreats

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Michelle Villalobos, superstar branding expert and founder of the Women’s Success Summit, who gives a tip that can help you manage your business. Whether you organize retreats for team and company strategy or you gather a small group of clients for an intensive mastermind weekend, these tips and structures can work for you.

How do you structure a small group retreat?

How do you organize and plan a three-day meeting?

How do you make sure your team members or clients accomplish their goals?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with Villalobos, superstar branding expert, speaker, and meeting-mindset extraordinaire.

Want to see the full interview with Villalobos? Learn more below.

Michelle’s interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 19: All Hands on Deck!: Effective and Efficient Meetings.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.