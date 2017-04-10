How to Communicate to Employees as Your Company Scales

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Brit Morin, CEO and founder of Brit + Co., who gives a tip that can help you manage your business. Morin talks with us about how she views internal and external communication in her role as CEO, and talks about the challenges of being open as a company scales. Perfect for any manager who wants to have open and transparent communication with a growing team.

How do you communicate internally to employees?

How do you cultivate a culture of open communication from the top down?

How can you communicate with your partners to accomplish shared goals?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with Morin, superstar branding expert, speaker and meeting-mindset extraordinaire.

Want to see the full interview with Morin? Learn more below.

Brit’s interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 20: All Hands on Deck!: Effective and Efficient Meetings.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.