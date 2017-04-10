4 Steps to Save Yourself From Burning Out

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Gideon Shalwick shares how a heavy workload contributed to in-office fights and low morale in his business. Then, he explains his four-step guide to be proactive in your own business to make sure you don't go down the same road.

The first and most important step? Understanding your limits and recognizing when you're overtaxing yourself. Too often, entrepreneurs think they are invincible and put too much pressure on themselves. Don't let that happen to you

Watch the video to learn more about preventing burnout.

