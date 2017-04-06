Make Your Daily To-Do List the Night Before

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner ListProducer's Paula Rizzo explains the importance of making a daily schedule -- and making it before you go home from work.

"Even if I feel like I'm going to be late for something or it's the one last thing I want to do. No, you sit down and do that to-do list," says Rizzo. "You will thank yourself in the morning."

Plus, Rizzo gives some easy-to-follow tips on organizing your to-do list and simplifying your workflow.

Watch the video to learn more.

