2 Entrepreneurs Describe Their Worst Business Moments -- and How They Overcame Them

On this episode of Resilience, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with John Hui of Triage and JP Benini of Elemental Path to talk about testing projects, all the work that goes into a completed product and why it's important to have real people working in customer service. Plus, the entrepreneurs talk about their most difficult business moments and why Benini didn't sleep for a full week after releasing one of his products.

Watch the video to learn more and catch the full episode here.

