Missed the First Live Episode of 'The Never Settle Show'? Watch It Here

Serial entrepreneur, Today Show and Entrepreneur contributor Mario Armstrong promised something new and exciting with The Never Settle Show, and anyone who watched its debut knows that he more than delivered on that promise.

Over the course of the energy-packed 90 minutes, Mario spoke with real entrepreneurs about their successes and their struggles, took questions from the studio and social audience, and got amazing insights from his first live guest, Al Roker, who runs a multitude of successful businesses when he is not sitting side-by-side with Matt and Savannah on The Today Show.

Also featured on the show were Daymond John (you've heard of his TV show Shark Tank, right?) and dancing. There was lots of dancing. If you missed the live stream, check out the video above. And set a calendar reminder for the next episodes, details below:

Live every Wednesday at 7pm EST on Entrepreneur's Facebook page

Learn more about the Never Settle Show and sign up for alerts here.

