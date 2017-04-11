5 Ways to Carve Out More Creative Time for Yourself

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Natalie MacNeil explains why it's impossible to be an entrepreneur without being creative -- if you can't come up with an interesting solution to an old problem, you'll never make it in the business world. However, too many people get caught up in the daily grind to make time for creativity. So, with that in mind, MacNeil gives her five best tips for staying organized and making sure you don't ignore one of the most important parts of entrepreneurship.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: 3 Unusual Ways to Get the Support You Need

Watch more great interviews on Venturer's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.