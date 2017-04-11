Which is Better: an IRA or a 401K?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Kohler is often asked about 401Ks and IRAs. Specifically, he's asked which is better.

The answer is more complex and less satisfying than you'd hope, but about what you should expect: They both have their advantages and disadvantages. For example, if you want to put away a lot of money, then a 401K might be better. If you're looking to make a smaller investment, though, then you might want an IRA.

Click play to watch Kohler break down all the pros and cons for both options.

Watch more videos from Mark J. Kohler on his YouTube channel.

Related: How to Protect Your Assets in Every Situation

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.