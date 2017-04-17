How You Can Get to Know Millennial Employees, Build Relationships and Retain Talent

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Jared Kleinert, author of 3 Billion Under 30, who gives a tip that can help you manage your business. This video is good for any business owner looking to hire and retain top talent, including millennials, and who wants to provide a positive working environment.

What can companies do to build internal relationships with new employees?

What can businesses ask to learn about the specific needs of each employee?

How can you interview potential hires to ensure they’re a good fit for your company?

