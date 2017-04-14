How Two Luxury Brokers Handle Their Relationship and Business

If you are considering working with your significant other, Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman have some advice. The duo has been named among the top 1,000 real estate professionals in the United States and are responsible for nearly $2 billion in residential sales in the New York metro area. They shared their recipe for success with Jessica Abo.

