Business Lessons You Can Learn From Magic Johnson

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David sits down with one of his childhood heroes, basketball and business legend Magic Johnson. Johnson talks about growing up in Michigan, life as a Laker, how to balance your personal life and what it takes to succeed in business.

To learn trade secrets from Magic Johnson, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Bet-David on his channel and check out his new book Drop Out And Get Schooled.

Related: The 10 Dumbest Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make With Their Money

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.