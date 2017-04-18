Make More Happen

6 Questions You Need to Ask Yourself Before You Can Dominate an Industry

If you can find answers to each of these questions, you'll be ready to take on the world.
Too often, people fail to think carefully about how they want to reach their goals. They come up with a business idea or a product and hope it will sell without doing the research. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David breaks down the six questions you should ask yourself before starting a business. Answering these questions -- like who you want your product to target -- can guide you and your business in the right direction and ensure you're successful.

To learn the six questions you need to ask, click play. 

Watch more YouTube videos from Bet-David on his channel and check out his new book Drop Out And Get Schooled.

