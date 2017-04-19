When Should a Startup Hire a Marketing Manager?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Berman discusses how he is often asked about the process of starting up -- which hires should you make first, and how big should your company be? Specifically, when should you hire a marketing manager?

Berman explains here how a marketing manager can only fully succeed when the proper sales team has been built around him. After all, if the marketer is bringing people to your company or product, but there's nothing to sell, thenwhat's the point?

Watch the video to learn more about start up priorities.

