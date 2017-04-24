Never Settle Show

Storytelling Lessons From a Professional Mime

Professional mime Géraldine Dulex has one amazing tip to help you when meeting new people
Learn from a mime how to use the power of storytelling without speaking! In this video, Géraldine Dulex teaches you one easy tip to change the way you hold your body when meeting new people, and discusses her upcoming film, A Cycle. But, she's not just any mime -- Dulex is from the highly acclaimed Broken Box Mime Theatre, winners of two New York 2016 Innovative Theatre Awards for Outstanding Performance Art and Outstanding Choreography.

