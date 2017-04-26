Why Life Is Too Short to Work Somewhere You Don't Care About

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Venturer spotlights founder and CEO of Jurni Inc. Edreece Arghandiwal, who tells his story of weighing traditional Afghan views on work and entrepreneurship, and how deaths in his family pushed him to pursue his passion.

His uncle, aunt and grandmother all died within the span of a few months, but Arghandiwal attributes the death of his grandmother as particularly important to his career decision.

He says, "The day before she passed, she said, 'Life is too short. I know you're not happy with what you're doing. Do what makes you happy, because tomorrow's not promised.'"

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: Take a Virtual Tour of This Awesome Office

Watch more great interviews on Venturer's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.