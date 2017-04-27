Video

Tips to Finding Great Ideas for Video Content

Everyone knows the importance of video content, but what do you do when you need inspiration?
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri gives helpful tips on how to start making video content. Even if you have the right equipment and mindset, you might not know exactly which topics or approaches will work best for your business and audience. There are tons of different ways to create video content, and a Google search can only take you so far. 

However, as a video expert, Jafri has plenty of secret sites and tips she uses to create her own video content. Watch the video to learn her tricks of the trade.

Salma Jafri

Salma Jafri is the host of Content Marketing Tips - a weekly vlog + blog on how women entrepreneurs can market authentically to their audience by using their natural strengths. Grab her free cheat sheet: 25 Free and Feel-Good...

