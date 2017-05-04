How This Online Fashion Retailer Grew Into a Multi-Million Dollar Business by Hiring Stay-At-Home Moms

What started as a hobby quickly grew into a multi-million dollar online business when Courtney Brown, CEO of Cents of Style, decided to harness the power of the stay-at-home mom. Brown has found a way to break out of the traditional 9-5 business model without sacrificing growth -- for the past three years the company has grown 200-300 percent. How does a company of 32 employees, most of whom are stay-at-home moms, achieve this kind of success?

While devouring a side of tachos (tater-tot nachos) alongside the award-winning Ghost Burger (so named for the ghost pepper hiding in every bite), Brown explains the struggle of admitting that motherhood isn’t the be-all end-all, finding fulfillment without sacrificing family and navigating a male-dominated profession. Join us in the beautiful ski town of Park City, Utah as we take a bite out of business with an amazing and empowering entrepreneur.

