News & Trends

This Electric Aircraft Startup Just Might Change Your Morning Commute

This week's episode also looks at how Amazon plans on using self-driving trucks and forklifts.
  • ---Shares

Amazon plans on using self-driving trucks and forklifts in their warehouses, The Sprinkles Cupcakes Founders are taking a break from frosting to focus on pizza, and an electric aircraft startup, Kitty Hawk, might just change your morning commute!

Join us for our weekly entrepreneurial news segments centered around what is going on in the startup and business community. 

Watch more interviews on Venturer's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Venturer

Venturer is the millennial brand of Business Rockstars. We create content for the young entrepreneur who is taking risks and starting a venture of their own. 

Amazon News and Trends Video Entrepreneur Network News & Trends
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.