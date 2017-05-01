The Only Online Marketing Metric That Actually Matters

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett explains why Twitter followers and Facebook friends simply aren't as important to driving sales as your email list.

Rollett puts it simply: "The one metric that matters to grow your ambitious business is email subscribers. Cool, build up the vanity metrics, make your Facebook page have hundreds of thousands of followers, great. Siphon them off and convert them to your email list."

Watch the video to learn why email is the most powerful driver of sales and secrets on how to improve your own list.

