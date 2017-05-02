How to Support Your Entrepreneurial Kids

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains how parents can support young entrepreneurs. If you’re a parent of an aspiring entrepreneur, there are all sorts of ways you can help your kids succeed -- whether it's something as simple as staying positive or something more involved like making a financial investment.

To learn how you can best help your entrepreneurial child, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Bet-David on his channel and check out his new book Drop Out And Get Schooled.

Related: The 5 Levels of Entrepreneurship: Which Level Are You On?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.