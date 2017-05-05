How One Mompreneur Is Helping Women Who Think Motherhood Is a B@*#$

When Lyss Stern became a mom, she thought there had to be more for new mothers than sites and events that talked about breastfeeding. When she could not find anything, she started a blog to share her thoughts on everything she was experiencing as a new mother. Today, she has a database of more than a million moms through her company Divalysscious Moms and divamoms.com. Lyss sat down with Jessica Abo at the Caravan Stylist Studio in New York to discuss being a mompreneur and what she hopes other women take away from her new book: Motherhood Is A B#TCH: 10 Steps to Regaining Your Sanity, Sexiness, and Inner Diva.

