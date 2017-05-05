The Real Cost of Starting a Business

On this episode of Resilience, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with Fraser Patterson, founder and CEO of Bolster, a home renovation platform based in New York. In the interview, Patterson talks about the struggles of entrepreneurship. On his quest to improve home renovation options, Patterson has gone bankrupt twice, moved to new countries twice and gotten divorced. He even relates the story of how he once had $60 in his pocket.

Saltzman talks about how he fought through those setbacks to get where he is now.

Watch the video to learn more and catch the full episode here.

Related: How One Entrepreneur Earned His First Paycheck Playing Video Games

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.