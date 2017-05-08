Why This Entrepreneur Does What He Wants, Not What He's Told

Reader Resource Apply now to be an Entrepreneur 360™ company. Let us tell the world your success story. Get Started »

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott sits down with venture capitalist, entrepreneur and bestselling author James Altucher, who talks about why he tries to only do things he actually wants to do. He also breaks down the pros and cons of such a philosophy -- how he's had to curb his bad habits to stay productive and how improving his habits has helped make his life more meaningful.

Click play to learn more about Altucher's history, philosophy and success.

