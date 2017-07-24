Elevator Pitch

Betting Big and Crafting a Winning Elevator Pitch

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with Dan Fleyshman to hear about his fail-safe, five-step plan to craft to ultimate elevator pitch.
Today, Entrepreneur Network partners Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor feast at Los Angeles hot spot Cassell’s Hamburgers with millennial rainmaker Dan Fleyshman. Fleyshman earned his way into the record books as history’s youngest founder of a publicly traded company after betting his college savings to trademark the catchphrase “Who’s Your Daddy.” Ten years later, Fleyshman was on to his next entrepreneurial endeavor launching Victory Poker, third largest online poker site among 550-plus competitors. Today, Fleyshman serves as mentor and angel investor to over 24 companies and charitable organizations including Model Citizen Fund. Tune in for Fleyshman’s fail-safe, five-step plan to craft to ultimate elevator pitch.

