Betting Big and Crafting a Winning Elevator Pitch

Today, Entrepreneur Network partners Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor feast at Los Angeles hot spot Cassell’s Hamburgers with millennial rainmaker Dan Fleyshman. Fleyshman earned his way into the record books as history’s youngest founder of a publicly traded company after betting his college savings to trademark the catchphrase “Who’s Your Daddy.” Ten years later, Fleyshman was on to his next entrepreneurial endeavor launching Victory Poker, third largest online poker site among 550-plus competitors. Today, Fleyshman serves as mentor and angel investor to over 24 companies and charitable organizations including Model Citizen Fund. Tune in for Fleyshman’s fail-safe, five-step plan to craft to ultimate elevator pitch.

Related: Harness Technology to Become a Mobile Mogul with Aaron Scott Young

Watch more videos from Business & Burgers on their YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.