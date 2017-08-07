Technology

What It's Like to Be an Intrapreneur at a Large Corporation

Microsoft's Jim Brisimitzis discusses his experience building the Microsoft Startup Program.
  • ---Shares
Free Webinar | August 16th

Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

Entrepreneur Network partners Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor are back at Quinn’s Pub for another round of Seattle’s most unique burgers. Chef Scott whips up a Korean version of Quinn’s Signature Burger, and joining to help us devour this ginger-infused delight is Jim Brisimitzis, general manager of the Microsoft Startup Program. He and his team work on finding a better way for Microsoft customers to deploy cloud solutions for their business. If you're considering launching a new business in 2017, this episode is for you! Find out all the tools available to help you succeed.

Related: Genius, Walter "Scorpion" O'Brien, on Hacking Business with Cyber Security

Watch more videos from Business & Burgers on their YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Business & Burgers

All New Podcast/Video Series – Co-hosted by Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor, the show travels across the United States in search of the best burger in America, and a side of tasty business advice. Business, sports, celebrities, and food c...

Technology Intrapreneurs Video Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.