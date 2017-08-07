What It's Like to Be an Intrapreneur at a Large Corporation

Free Webinar | August 16th Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

Entrepreneur Network partners Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor are back at Quinn’s Pub for another round of Seattle’s most unique burgers. Chef Scott whips up a Korean version of Quinn’s Signature Burger, and joining to help us devour this ginger-infused delight is Jim Brisimitzis, general manager of the Microsoft Startup Program. He and his team work on finding a better way for Microsoft customers to deploy cloud solutions for their business. If you're considering launching a new business in 2017, this episode is for you! Find out all the tools available to help you succeed.

