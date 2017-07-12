How This Master Networker Went From Bouncer to Modern Day Wizard of Oz

Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

From a journey to the International Space Station to partying at the Oscars with Elton John, luxury and adventure concierge service The Bluefish makes dreams come true for VIP clients. We sit down with the modern day Wizard of Oz and founder of The Bluefish, Steve Sims, at the historic Barney’s Beanery in Los Angeles. Sims started his career as a doorman arranging extravagant, bank-sponsored parties for affluent guests. The East London Irishman and master connector began monetizing his networking skills and The Bluefish was born. Before getting swept away in the mouth-watering bliss that is the Barney’s Cali Burger, Duffy, Taylor and Sims discuss raising a family as an entrepreneur, staying authentic to your brand and setting healthy boundaries with clients.

