How One Teen Entrepreneur Is Righting History

One high school student is making sure women who made history play a role in our classrooms today. Jessica Abo has his story.
When high school student Jason Tifford learned about Teachers Righting History, he knew he had to get involved. The project highlights historic American women in schools around the country. Teachers Righting History is one of several “Righting History” projects led by former Treasurer of the United States, Rosie Rios, as part of her Empowerment 2020 initiative. They sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how students can hone their entrepreneurial skills today to become tomorrow's leaders. 

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

