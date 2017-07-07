How One Teen Entrepreneur Is Righting History

Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

When high school student Jason Tifford learned about Teachers Righting History, he knew he had to get involved. The project highlights historic American women in schools around the country. Teachers Righting History is one of several “Righting History” projects led by former Treasurer of the United States, Rosie Rios, as part of her Empowerment 2020 initiative. They sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how students can hone their entrepreneurial skills today to become tomorrow's leaders.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Related: How to Become a Beauty Influencer

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.