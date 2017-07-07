Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

With little knowledge of fashion design and production, Allison Daroie founded and created Paridaez, a minimalistic transformative apparel line. Find out how this non-practicing lawyer created a successful fashion company from the bottom and worked her way to where she is now. Learn how to never sell yourself short and do what really makes you happy.

Watch the full episode on Alley's YouTube channel.

Related: What's the Worst Thing That Ever Happened to You (and How Did You Learn From It)?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.