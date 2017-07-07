Success Stories

Never Sell Yourself Short

Find out how a non-practicing lawyer created a successful fashion company from the bottom and worked her way to where she is now.
With little knowledge of fashion design and production, Allison Daroie founded and created Paridaez, a minimalistic transformative apparel line. Find out how this non-practicing lawyer created a successful fashion company from the bottom and worked her way to where she is now. Learn how to never sell yourself short and do what really makes you happy.

Watch the full episode on Alley's YouTube channel.

Jason Saltzman

Jason Saltzman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in sales and marketing. Through his role as CEO of Alley and as a TechStars mentor, he advises hundreds of startups, offering real life practical application and creative mark...

