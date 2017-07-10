Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

Too many people think you need to have a lot of money before you start your financial planning. The exact opposite is true -- financial planning is how you get that money. By creating a strategy that matches your long-term goals, you can improve your financial situation over time.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro explains how the basics of financial planning -- how to get started, what you need to study and why it will make a major difference.

Click play to learn more.

