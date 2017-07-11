Spend 90 Percent of Your Time Selling Your Product and Only 10 Percent Building

Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

Chowly integrates third-party online ordering systems like Grubhub, Eat24 and many others’ orders into a restaurant’s current point-of-sale system so the staff doesn’t have to enter them manually. Co-founder and CEO Sterling Douglass knows that you have to sell more and then build later. Douglass and his team focus on making sure that the restaurants that use their product have to do less work. What’s one piece of business advice that Douglass could give? Click play to find out.

