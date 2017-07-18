Create Space to Work On the Business, Not In the Business

Free Webinar | August 16th Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

Gibraltar Business Capital provides small- to medium-sized business owners fresh and accessible capital alternatives to a commercial bank loan, which is typically more restrictive. James Teppen, co-president, and his team focus on customer service and making the customers the first priority. Teppen knows that you need to create some kind of space to work on the business and not in the business. What’s something that you may not know about this industry? Click play to find out.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: Spend 90 Percent of Your Time Selling Your Product and Only 10 Percent Building

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.