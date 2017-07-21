Travel Tips

What to Pack When You Go on Vacation

Before heading out of the office, Jessica Abo learns what to pack from Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge.
From sunscreen to snacks, Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge, with Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo, shares her packing list for entrepreneurs signing up for some R&R this summer.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo is a journalist by day and social entrepreneur by choice. Through her production company, JaboTV, Jessica creates inspirational videos for her YouTube channel as well as branded content for companies.&nb...

Travel Travel Tips Lifestyle
