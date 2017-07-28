Business Growth

How to Satisfy Your Customers When Your Product Is Delayed

Sarah Ribner of PiperWai sold out of product within five minutes of airing on 'Shark Tank'; learn how she handled production bumps as her business grew.
Sarah Ribner, co-founder of PiperWai, had two weeks notice before being selected to film on Shark Tank. Within five minutes of airing, her product was sold out, despite preparing as much of her handcrafted product as she could afford. With backorders piling up, manufacturing problems and 10,000 emails to be answered, PiperWai needed to make customers happy. Learn how Ribner and her team made it through in this episode of Resilience

