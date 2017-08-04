Don't Let the Big Guys Shut You Down

Tired of being shut down by the “big guys” Andreas Koutsoudakis of Trading Table needed to find a way for small business restaurants to get up to speed with larger corporations. After deciding to tackle the ordering and operating backend systems, he set out to seek advice from the “big guys” themselves. All wished him luck to his face but when it came time to buy his product they turned him away. In this episode, learn how to not take no for an answer and how to turn that no to a yes.

