Pitching to an Investor? Sell Yourself, Not Your Idea.

In this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with investor Robert Sillerman, who explains why he's willing to take a risk on a business -- even one with a bad idea -- if he believes in the people behind the idea. That's why Sillerman advocates for people to bet on themselves and be confident when approaching investors. If you can't be confident in your own business and your own ideas, why should someone else?

Watch the video to learn more tips on pitching to investors.

