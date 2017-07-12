Pitching Investors

Pitching to an Investor? Sell Yourself, Not Your Idea.

One investor explains why he cares more about the people than the product.
  • ---Shares
Reader Resource

Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

In this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with investor Robert Sillerman, who explains why he's willing to take a risk on a business -- even one with a bad idea -- if he believes in the people behind the idea. That's why Sillerman advocates for people to bet on themselves and be confident when approaching investors. If you can't be confident in your own business and your own ideas, why should someone else?

Watch the video to learn more tips on pitching to investors.

Related: How to Take a Step Back From Your Work and Stay Focused at the Same Time

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Business Rockstars

Business Rockstars is the first integrated, multi-platform media company featuring entrepreneurs, startups and CEOs. With award-winning content creators and influencers, we are connecting and growing a community of entreprene...

Investors Pitching Pitching Investors Starting a Business Video

Find the Right Franchise for You

Complete our short quiz to pinpoint your perfect franchise match.
Find Your Franchise
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.