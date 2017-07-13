Sell a House and Pay $0 in Taxes With This Tip

Reader Resource Entrepreneur Network provides you with expertise and opportunities to accelerate your brand's growth. Learn More »

If you want to be in real estate (or just want to save on taxes) and aren't already familiar with a 1031 exchange, it's time to get acquainted. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark J. Kohler explains how you can use a 1031 exchange to buy other properties with your earnings without having to pay taxes -- whether you're looking to upgrade from your current house to a bigger location or looking to turn one property into multiple.

Watch the video to learn more about the 1031 exchange and save money on your taxes.

